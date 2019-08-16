Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.36 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after buying an additional 1,024,134 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 245,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,416,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,803,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $113.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $1,625,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,391,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,512,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

