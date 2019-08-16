Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 110,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 2,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $166.33. 56,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

