Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after acquiring an additional 483,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,272,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,769 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.93. 94,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $217.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,787 shares of company stock worth $10,945,435 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

