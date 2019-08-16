Parkside Investments LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 162,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 148,177 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,444,000 after acquiring an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.51. 1,221,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,793. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.29 and its 200-day moving average is $247.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

