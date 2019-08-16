Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 9,512 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 1,859,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,715,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.