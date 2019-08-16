Parkside Investments LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $395,015,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 804,429 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,831,000 after purchasing an additional 737,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,895. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

