Parkside Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,814,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,476,000 after buying an additional 244,334 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,105,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,623,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

