Parkside Investments LLC Buys 20,376 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IWM traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,515,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

