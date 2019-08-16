Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after buying an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,068. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average is $173.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

