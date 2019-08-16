Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.55. 6,896,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.68.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 820,736 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $83,263,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,586,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,918,191 shares of company stock valued at $405,136,249. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.