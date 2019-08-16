Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Painted Pony Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

