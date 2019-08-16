Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report $120.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the highest is $122.80 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $120.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $478.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $487.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $500.65 million, with estimates ranging from $490.50 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 324,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,025. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after buying an additional 301,904 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

