Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98, approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF in the first quarter worth $3,203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth $2,896,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth $754,000.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.