Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 533,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Pacific Drilling stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,559. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Pacific Drilling has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9,500.00.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 129.34% and a negative net margin of 827.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacific Drilling during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

