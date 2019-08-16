Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells C$61,338.62 in Stock

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Pierre Labbé sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.98, for a total transaction of C$61,338.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,663.52.

TSE:OR opened at C$16.31 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$17.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently -22.00%.

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.64.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

