OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Update

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,045,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 1,211,100 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,546,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,704. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $117.21.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

