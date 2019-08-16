Orinda Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,367 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd comprises about 4.1% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPC. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 275,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 366.7% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 331,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 260,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 16.2% during the first quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 184,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter.

JPC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 4,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,899. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

