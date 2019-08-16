Orinda Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty comprises approximately 2.1% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 169,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 53,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 1,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

