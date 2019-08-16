Orinda Asset Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 9.6% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3,349.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,479,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,375,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 522,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 411,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. 315,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,101.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,898 shares of company stock worth $103,529. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

