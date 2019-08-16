Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.29. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.81% of Origin Agritech worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

