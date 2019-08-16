O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $48,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.97. 15,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,301 shares of company stock valued at $479,036. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

