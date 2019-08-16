Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Cap of $23.28 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and $212,800.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,849,849,166 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

