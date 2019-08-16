Orbis Token (OBT) Achieves Market Cap of $69,122.00

Orbis Token (CURRENCY:OBT) traded up 123.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Orbis Token has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Orbis Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbis Token has a total market capitalization of $69,122.00 and $3.00 worth of Orbis Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00266563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.01302288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00094861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Orbis Token

Orbis Token’s total supply is 68,960,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,167,751 tokens. The official website for Orbis Token is orbismesh.com/token . Orbis Token’s official Twitter account is @orbismesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbis Token’s official message board is medium.com/orbismesh . The Reddit community for Orbis Token is /r/Orbis_web

Buying and Selling Orbis Token

Orbis Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbis Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbis Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbis Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

