OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $440.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 67.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,560 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 171.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 40,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 80.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,350,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 232,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

