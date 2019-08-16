Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Oragenics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.