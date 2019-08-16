Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Online Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

ORCC stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Online Resources has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

About Online Resources

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

