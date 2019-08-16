Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Online Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

ORCC stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Online Resources has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

