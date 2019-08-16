Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.58. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 15,958 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONCY. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

