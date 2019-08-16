On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) Given $2.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. On Track Innovations’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned On Track Innovations an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of OTIV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.21.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

