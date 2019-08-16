ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,973,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,016,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,517,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,808,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ON traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $17.53. 161,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,678. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.16.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,198 shares of company stock worth $1,042,444. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

