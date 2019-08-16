Olympus Labs Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 87.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Olympus Labs has a total market capitalization of $419,283.00 and $9.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, DDEX and FCoin. In the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.70 or 0.04655497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000960 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs (MOT) is a token. It launched on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc . Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io . Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

