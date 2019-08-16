ODUWA Price Reaches $0.16 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $379,048.00 and approximately $69,273.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00029138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002452 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00145122 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004081 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,076.16 or 0.99950176 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000440 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.