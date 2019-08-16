ODEM Price Tops $0.18 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $40.99 million and $1.65 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00270623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.01338183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00095487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

