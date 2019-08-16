Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 348,439 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after buying an additional 331,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,327,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,634,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,905,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.95.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,160 shares of company stock worth $5,023,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.