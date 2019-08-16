Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth about $751,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.49. 18,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,376. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.65.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

