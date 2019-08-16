Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 69.98%.

Shares of OBE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 19,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Obsidian Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,692,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Obsidian Energy by 595.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Obsidian Energy by 1,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,276 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Obsidian Energy by 150.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,007,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 605,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Obsidian Energy in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

OBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

