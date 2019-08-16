NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.37, 508,439 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 278,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.
NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 39.99%.
About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)
Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.
