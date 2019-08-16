NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.37, 508,439 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 278,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 39.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NXT-ID stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of NXT-ID worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

