Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.71

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $15.64. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 8,371 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 618.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 541,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 466,309 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 271.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 299.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

