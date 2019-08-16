Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,134 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,399,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,778,000 after buying an additional 805,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,119,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after buying an additional 336,021 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 263,820 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 208.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 300,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 203,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 27.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 732,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 156,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 15,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

