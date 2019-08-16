Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.64, 276,075 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 302,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Tranchina acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of Nuvectra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $31,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Nuvectra by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 328,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nuvectra by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 961.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 581,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.