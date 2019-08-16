NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 16,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 52,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.51.

NRG Metals Company Profile (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.