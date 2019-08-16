NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,813,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 11,240,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,791. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 107.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 445,435 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

