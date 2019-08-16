Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.33). Novan posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.37). Novan had a negative net margin of 225.10% and a negative return on equity of 2,068.56%.

NOVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NOVN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,627. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $47,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula B. Stafford bought 80,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $154,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 154,193 shares of company stock valued at $316,956. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novan by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 127,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novan by 105.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novan by 21.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novan by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 66,658 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

