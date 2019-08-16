Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,522 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $67.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $298.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

