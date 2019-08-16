North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 2,199 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 3.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,356,000 after buying an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after buying an additional 456,445 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.