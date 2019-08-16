North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,945,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 51.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,345,000 after purchasing an additional 696,621 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,379,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,997 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Thor Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 712,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 680,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of THO stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 830,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,146. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.