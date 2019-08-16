North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.08 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $93,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 544,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,219. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

