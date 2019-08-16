Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norma Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.57 ($50.66).

Shares of Norma Group stock opened at €26.90 ($31.28) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.86. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($31.86) and a 1-year high of €59.50 ($69.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

