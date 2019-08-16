Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Position Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 335,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,984,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.28. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

