Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Up 19.6%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) shares shot up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, 5,435,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,143,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SEB Equities cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $351.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.59 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firefly Value Partners LP raised its position in shares of Noble by 17.7% in the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 20,141,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after buying an additional 3,026,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Noble by 51.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,688,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,586,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,114,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Noble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble by 14.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 342,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

