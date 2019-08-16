Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,232.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $4,232.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00266171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01315039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00094766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

